National Liberal Party Think Cairns Patients Are Waiting Way Too Long For Hospital Treatments

The Liberal National Party is pressuring the Palaszczuk government to make changes to the health system as elective surgery wait times increase.

New Queensland Health data shows about 28 percent of Cairns patients aren't seen within the clinically recommended timeframe.

Surgery Wait Times:

Opposition Leader David Crisafulli said,

“Surgery wait times are getting longer, ambulance ramping is getting worse and the culture within Queensland Health is crumbling”.

“Cuts are being made to the frontline at a time service levels are in crisis”, he said.

Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates agreed,

“Labor is losing control of the health system. As a nurse, and former hospital administrator, I know how frustrating it is for our frontline staff who are under resourced, and under appreciated by this state government”.

With the spread of Covid 19, hospital treatments are needed more than ever.

Queensland Health is now being pressured to help reduce the wait times of treatment.

