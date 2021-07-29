National Gallery Of Australia Return Largest Collection Of Stolen Artwork Back To India

The National Gallery of Australia (NGA) is expected to return stolen artifacts from India.

Around 13 sculptures, photographs and a scroll will be sent back to India immediately.

National Gallery Of Australia Repatriate Artwork:

It is alleged that the art dealer who may have illegally acquired these artifacts, has been under the microscope already four times.

Over serval years, the dealer received over $10 million for 22 artworks from the NGA.

One of the art pieces the dealer sold the NGA in 2008 for $5 million was called “Dancing Shiva”.

That same sculpture had been reported as missing from a temple in southern India.

Dancing Shiva was then handed back to India by Tony Abbott (Prime Minister at the time) in 2014.

This is the largest collection to be returned by the gallery.

Out of the 22 artworks originally bought from the art dealer, the NGA will only still have three remaining.

According to ABC News, the NGA has removed the remaining three artworks from their displays and is trying to determine where they belong.

The art dealer is now awaiting trial.

