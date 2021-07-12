National Diabetes Week Shedding Light On Mental Health

With National Diabetes Week running from July 11-17, a time to shed light and focus on the mental and emotional health of people living with diabetes has come.

The latest statistics have shown nearly 50% of people with diabetes in the last 12 months have experienced mental health challenges.

National Diabetes Week:

If that’s not enough to raise awareness, 4 out of 5 people living with diabetes have experiences diabetes stigma.

Diabetes stigma can incorporate negative experiences of publicly injecting insulin, blame of having diabetes and complications with it (such as low blood pressure).





This year’s National Diabetes Week campaign is aiming to spark conversations about the mental health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes.

You can help by sharing the hashtags #NDW2021 and #headsupdiabetes to your social media.

There will also be a Facebook live online discussion about mental health and diabetes stigma on Tuesday July 13 from 7pm-8:30pm.

