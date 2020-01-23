Nathan Foley Confirms He's In Talks For An OG Hi-5 Reunion!

The Hit Network spoke exclusively to OG Hi-5 member, Nathan Foley who all but confirmed the crew were in talks of a Hi-5 Reunion show!

The OG crew of the loveable Aussie children's entertainment group was made up by Kellie Hoggart, Tim Harding, Kathleen de Leon Jones, Charli Robinson and Nathan Foley who cherished by 90's kids.

Listen below for more details on what we can expect from the reunion and who else would be involved!

