Nathan Buckley FINALLY Addresses 'I'm A Celeb' Rumours!

Anyone who’s been tuning in to I’m A Celebrity has undoubtedly heard a slew of rumours about AFL great, Nathan Buckley.

After surviving last night’s elimination, Nathan joined the Hit Network to set the record straight about his 'beef' with Beau Ryan, among other accusations.

Catch the chat with the AFL legend / potential King of the Jungle:

Nick Barrett

23 January 2022

Hit
Entertainment
TV
Reality
Listen Live!
