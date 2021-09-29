Natasha Exelby's Online Dating Nightmare

And you think you've had it bad?

Think you’ve had a rough go on dating apps? We’ve found someone who’s got you beat.

Channel 10’s Natasha Exelby has revealed her online dating woes, from being psychoanalysed by strange men on the internet to meeting someone who hates America a *tad* too much.

Find out what all the hype isis about (that wasn't a typo):

