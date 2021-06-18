Natalie Imbruglia Makes A Firey Comeback With New Single And Album

Aussie singer Natalie Imbruglia is a foundation performer for many Aussies in our early years listening to iconic music on the radio. From Torn to Shiver, she's a voice we all know and love.

The singer announced her forthcoming new album today called Firebird, set for release on September 24. Alongside the announcement, Natalie has shared the first single taken from the album, the instantly catchy ‘Build It Better’, with the video giving us some serious 'La La Land' vibes!

You can get your hands on 'Build It Better' here.

