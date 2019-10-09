Natalie Imbruglia Has Welcomed Her First Child

Very exciting news this morning as we hear that Natalie Imbruglia has given birth to a baby boy.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal the news with this too cute for words picture!

She captioned the picture with, “Welcome to the world... Max Valentine Imbruglia 💙”

Adding, “My heart is bursting #myboy”

Tbh, so is ours.

How CUTE!

This is Natalie’s first child, she revealed she was pregnant with her son in July, also adding that she had conceived with a sperm donor and IVF.

Congratulations!

