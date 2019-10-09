Natalie Imbruglia Has Welcomed Her First Child

We love his name!

Very exciting news this morning as we hear that Natalie Imbruglia has given birth to a baby boy.

The singer took to Instagram to reveal the news with this too cute for words picture!

Post

She captioned the picture with, “Welcome to the world... Max Valentine Imbruglia 💙

Adding, “My heart is bursting #myboy”

Tbh, so is ours.

How CUTE!

Post

This is Natalie’s first child, she revealed she was pregnant with her son in July, also adding that she had conceived with a sperm donor and IVF.

Post

Congratulations!

