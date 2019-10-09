Natalie Imbruglia Has Welcomed Her First Child

Very exciting news this morning as we hear that Natalie Imbruglia has given birth to a baby boy.
The singer took to Instagram to reveal the news with this too cute for words picture!
She captioned the picture with, “Welcome to the world... Max Valentine Imbruglia 💙”
Adding, “My heart is bursting #myboy”
Tbh, so is ours.
How CUTE!
This is Natalie’s first child, she revealed she was pregnant with her son in July, also adding that she had conceived with a sperm donor and IVF.
Congratulations!
