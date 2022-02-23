Nasser Sultan Confirms He Is Consulting MAFS Contestants And Even Revealed Who!

This morning, the Hit Network were joined by former MAFS participant, Nasser Sultan, who confirmed he's is a consultant for 3 of the new participants this year, and revealed his tips on how to stay famous!

There have been reports that some of this year's MAFS participants have been hiring former cast members as consultants, and Nasser has confirmed he is one of them!

He's giving tips on filming, and he revealed he's consulting 2 girls and 1 guy...and may have dropped one of the names!

Missed the chat? Here's who Nasser is consulting from MAFS:

