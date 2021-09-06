NASA Has Started Test Driving Air Taxis

The leader in space exploration is lending a hand to support the invention of short-haul air transportation, in other words, flying taxis!

But NASA is not building a prototype - they have been given permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to use Joby Aviation’s flying vehicles.

NASA situates itself as the agency to conduct research, test flights and data analysis as part of the groundwork for the electric air taxi.

The work will mark the first testing phase for the Advanced Air Mobility project, laying the bricks for more research in 2022 and information will be collected for the purposes of solving complex flight situations.

