Napoleon Dynamite's Pedro Reveals How He Almost DIED In Australia

If you were in high school during the early noughties, there’s undoubtedly one line that haunts your memories: ‘Vote for Pedro’.

Efren Ramirez, who portrayed the deadpan character in 2004’s Napoleon Dynamite, caught up with the Hit Network to reveal the terrifying story of how he almost lost his life in Australia.

Catch the chat and vote for Pedro:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: