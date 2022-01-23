Napoleon Dynamite's Pedro Reveals How He Almost DIED In Australia

Yet he still loves this place?!

Article heading image for Napoleon Dynamite's Pedro Reveals How He Almost DIED In Australia

Pic: Paramount Pictures

If you were in high school during the early noughties, there’s undoubtedly one line that haunts your memories: ‘Vote for Pedro’.

Efren Ramirez, who portrayed the deadpan character in 2004’s Napoleon Dynamite, caught up with the Hit Network to reveal the terrifying story of how he almost lost his life in Australia.

Catch the chat and vote for Pedro:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: 

a day ago

Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Napoleon Dynamite
Listen Live!
Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Napoleon Dynamite
Hit
Entertainment
Movies
Napoleon Dynamite
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs