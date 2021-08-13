Naomi Watts Shares The Story Behind Meeting Nicole Kidman For The First Time 

Not only are Naomi Watts and Nicole Kidman two of Australia’s most successful exports in Hollywood, they’re also great friends.

In a new in-depth interview with LiSTNR’s Aussies in Hollywood podcast, Naomi opened up to Jenny Cooney about her friendship with Nicole, including how they met and which Sydney pup they would visit!

Take a listen:

Listen to more interviews with Australia's biggest stars below:

Catch up on more interviews like this by downloading the LiSTNR app! Enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one library.