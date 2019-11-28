NAFA Call Out For LOCAL ACTS for 2020

The North Australian Festival of Arts (NAFA) returns in July 2020! NAFA brought acts from all over globe to Townsville in July this year and they are already gearing up to make next year bigger and better!

NAFA is Calling all performers, comedians, dancers, circus and theatre acts, poets, kids entertainers and groups to be involved in the Northern Fringe Festival.

Get down to the FRINGE information night:

Wednesday December 4

06:00 pm - 08:00 pm

Old Magistrates Court Theatre.

Please RSVP your interest by 5pm, Friday 29 November.

You'll be able to meet the NAFA team as they talk through the ins and outs of bringing a show to the Norths largest arts festival.

To register your interest visit nafa-tsv.com.au Stay up to date on this year's festival by receiving NAFA news.