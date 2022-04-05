Music Touring Company Sues Grand Prix Organisers For Cancelled Event

Organisers of Australia's Grand Prix are being sued for the cancellation of music events for the March 2020 edition.

British pop star Robbie Williams was scheduled to perform at the Melbourne racing event, which was cancelled due to the pandemic onset.

The management team has filed a legal claim for damages in Victoria's court of law, arguing the Australian Grand Prix Corporation breached legal obligations by cancelling.

Williams received $1.94 million to headline the World Tour Melbourne concert on March 14, yet the organisers are claiming additional costs.

The claim tallies $7.59 million for the cancellation fee, in addition to an estimated $1.128 million in profits estimated to be lost.

Aussie duo The Veronicas were paid several thousand as a support act. The cancellation could cost organisers millions, who say they are "fed up" with back-to-back cancellations. The Formula 1 Grand Prix returns to Melbourne this weekend for the first time since the pandemic began.

