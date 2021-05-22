Murder Investigation Underway Following Death Of Townsville Woman

A murder investigation is underway following the death of a 29-year-old North Queensland woman in Townsville last night.

A call was put out to Police at around 7:20PM from a residence in Condon, where a woman was suffering from a neck injury.

The 29-year-old was immediately taken to Townsville University Hospital where she later passed away from her injuries.

Since the Woman’s death, Police have established a crime scene at the home on Riverway Drive and are further investigating the events leading up to the suspected stabbing.

The woman was reportedly found lying on the footpath outside the unit, where Detective Acting Inspector Jason Shepherd told the Brisbane Times, the woman had eventually “…collapsed…” after sustaining her injuries inside the residence.

At this time, no evidence points towards domestic violence or self-inflicted injuries, however, Detective Shepherd revealed that the weapon has been identified as a “large-sized hunting knife”.

The attack is not considered random as the people being investigated are said to be known by the victim.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have been within the area at the time to come forward with any footage they may have available from dashcam or CCTV.

The investigation is ongoing.

