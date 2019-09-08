Murder Investigation Underway After 27-Year-Old Woman Shot Dead At Highland Park

A homicide investigation has been launched, after a woman was shot and killed at a Gold Coast home overnight.

Emergency crews were called to reports of a woman with a bullet wound to her chest at a Renfrew Dr address in Highland Park around 8:30pm on Sunday.

The 27-year-old from Labrador was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital but couldn't be saved.

Police believed the victim and her assailant were known to each-other.

A man was assisting detectives with their enquiries on Monday morning.

Detectives also put out a call for anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage from area surrounding Renfrew Dr and Kincaid Dr around the time of the incident to come forward.

They are also calling for anyone who might have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in that vicinity to contact Policelink on 131 444.