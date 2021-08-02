Mundingburra MP Loses His Temper One Too Many Times

Embattled MP Les Walker is in the headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

The Member for Mundingburra is standing down from committee and temporary speaker positions, following an altercation with a former Independent candidate on Palmer Street on Friday night.

Mundingburra MP in hot water again after alleged CBD assault

On Sunday police issued Mr Walker with a notice to appear before the Townsville Magistrate's Court on charges of common assault and disorderly in a licenced premise.

Not his first faux pas, Mr Walker was banned from Townsville’s Safe Night Precinct in January after an altercation at The Mad Cow Tavern.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has said she was “deeply disappointed” with the troubled MP, while the opposition are calling for his removal from state government.

Meantime, Mr Walker retains his seat as the case progresses through the judicial system.

