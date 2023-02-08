Munch into a love heart shaped pizza this Valentine's Day

Loved up locals are being given to the chance to celebrate their feelings...through food, this Valentine's Day.

Italian takeaway joint, Knot Just Pasta in Campbell, is offering heart shaped pizzas in time for the romantic season.

They feature a plain cheese base with the option of a bespoke message, of your choice, in sauce writing on top.

Heck, even if you're single and or lonely, who doesn't enjoy the comfort of a nice slice of cheesy dough?

For owner, Bill Felemegas, the art of food is a labor of love, having crafted his pizza making skills in his parents Crust store from the age of 9.

Now running his own joint, Bill first came up with the idea of heart shaped servings back in 2013 as a one off but 10 years on, he's decided to bring them back again.

Orders can be made on the Knot Just Pasta website up until Monday Feb 13.

