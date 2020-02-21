Mum Throws Her Daughter An Aldi-Themed Birthday Party And This Is Next Level

A Mum from South Carolina has taken her Aldi obsession to the next level by throwing her 4-year-old daughter an Aldi-themed party!

Taking to her Facebook to share the set up, Meaghan Singleton said, "Y'all have heard of a Target birthday party, but have you seen an Aldi birthday party?!? We brought Aldi to our house for our Aldi obsessed Saylor!"

Check out the amazing photos below!

Can you top that?!

