Mum Hosts Incredible 'Kidchella' 7th Birthday Party And We're Inspired!

Central Coast Mum, Amy Ward has gone viral after posting pictures to an online mothers Facebook page called ‘Party Mums’ showing her daughters extravagant 7th birthday party which was aptly titled ‘Kidchella’.

Ward, 32, who is childcare worker and her partner who works in landscape claimed that they’re by no means wealthy people but it just took a little creativity and planning to get the perfect backyard festival underway that rivalled the real thing.

Her daughter Taleah and friends enjoyed activities such as flower crown making, face painting, an ice cream van and even a home made miniature Ferris wheel to really top off the festival feel. And the best part?! She did the whole thing for only $2000.

