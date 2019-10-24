Multiple MAFS Stars Come Out Swinging Following Reality TV Edit Case

It's been widespread in the news this week that Nicole Prince from House Rules has recently decided she is going to look into legal action, seeking compensation for not being able to get work after being portrayed so poorly on the show.

Well, MAFS stars have come out swinging, considering launching their own cases about how they were portrayed on the show, and how it continues to affect them.

Tracey Jewel, Dean Wells and Sean Thomsen all spoke to the Hit Network separately this morning, revealing what really happened on set, how post MAFS life looks for them, and whether they will also consider taking action.

