'Multi-Masking' Is The Next Beauty Trend But Is It Actually Functional? An Investigation!

It looks like it's about time we all upped the ante on our skincare regimes and honestly, how did we all not realise this hack sooner?!

Anyone who knows the term, multi-masking will know what's up, but what fools like us, who have just been slathering the same product all over our faces for the last 20 odd years, haven’t realised, is that you can actually strategically use different beauty masks for different sections of your face depending on what your skin actually needs!

Mind. Blown.

Nutritionist Madeline Calfas confirmed that multi-masking is very beneficial and allows for the differences in our skin to be addressed individually and says, "For example, It’s not uncommon for people to have an oily T-zone, but dry cheeks and chin. You would want to use a mask designed to help regulate oil production on an oily T-zone, but the same mask could create a problem over dry cheeks."

After giving it some solid thought and realising this might be the key to the ultimate glowy flawless skin, we can't help but think it sounds too good to be true.

So we've contacted the skincare gods from ACEOLOGY and La Mav to give us the lowdown on the dos and don'ts of the ultimate guide to multi-masking!

Top 3 Do’s Of Masking:

Always properly cleanse your face before applying a treatment mask. Use a mask at least once a week. Focus on ingredients and use the right mask for your specific skin concern.

Top 3 Don’ts Of Masking:

Don’t mix or layer two masks with different active ingredients. Don’t wash your face after using a sheet mask, instead, let your skin soak all the goodness of bioactive ingredients. Don’t forget to apply the mask to the neck and decolletage as these areas age fast

So without further ado, here are some of our fave masks for specific parts of the skin!

Dry Skin: Experts suggest for places that have dry skin, use an overnight mask with a creamy consistency to lock in moisture all night long! Skinstitut’s Hydrating Mask is the ultimate solution to combat dehydrated and dull skin. Just 10 minutes of self-care will leave your skin feeling instantly plump and smooth. Try to incorporate a hydrating mask 1-2 times a week to purify and improve your natural radiance. Votary Intense Overnight Mask is infused with rosehip and hyaluronic acid. This mask instantly erases all signs of fatigue. Lanolips Face Base is perfect for tired, dull skin, this mask instantly hydrates with the help of coffee, ginger and lanolin infusions. La Mav Masks La Mav's range of masks caters for those who want to glow, firm or restore their skin overnight.

Oily Or Combination Skin:

Experts recommend you reach out for a mask that contains the ingredients to absorb oil and fight acne-inducing bacteria.

Aesthetics Rx Fruit Enzyme Mask is our HOLY GRAIL! Think a skin smoothie for the face. This mask offers salon results in just 15 minutes. Whether your skin is feeling dehydrated, dull or textured, this will save you every day of the week. Powered by a combination of proteolytic fruit enzymes and botanical extracts to help gently erase dull, dead skin cells, minimize fine lines and diminish other impurities.

Brightening Treatment Mask is a wake-up call for lacklustre skin designed to recharge skin cells from the surface for an instant glow-up. Key ingredient Niacinamide acts like an energiser bunny for older skin cells, evening and brightening with reducing the appearance of pores. Firming Treatment Mask is the answer to reversing the early signs of aging and wrinkles that are onset by environmental stressors and free radicals. A luxurious remedy for aging skin, this mask will leave your skin luminous and youthful thanks to a miracle blend of botanicals. Acne-Prone: Experts suggest using a mask regularly to purify, balance and brighten the skin while soothing and alleviating any blemishes. Hey Bud Hemp Clay Mask helps to regulate your skin's moisture and help get rid of acne, blackheads, dry and oily skin, dark spots, and hyperpigmentation. Detoxifying Treatment Mask is like a supercharged health retreat for congested skin, aimed at unclogging pores, drawing out impurities, and rejuvenating temperamental skin. Aceology Treatment Masks This collection of treatment masks ranges from brightening, firming, detoxifying and lifting, helping you to cater for any skincare need. Their glow beauty mask is by far the best for acne-prone skin! Sensitive Skin: Experts recommend you choose a mask that contains calming and soothing ingredients to protect and nourish the skin.

Skinstitut Enzymatic Micro Peel The at-home treatment for people who think their skin is far too sensitive to be using any kind of peel. [It’s not. And you can.] This is also the perfect skincare solution to use after clinical treatments such as IPL, laser, chemical peels, skin needling and microdermabrasion when skin may be feeling a little more sensitive than usual.

Skinstitut’s Quick Fix Instant Hydrating Mask will quickly revive and rebalance your moisture levels. Infused with Antioxidant botanicals, Macadamia Oil, and Sodium Hyaluronate to instantly refresh and hydrate the skin, this Lotus Fibre sheet mask strengthens the skin’s barrier to prevent further dehydration.

Normal:

Experts say to look for a mask that detoxifies, smooths, and hydrates the skin!​

Lifting Treatment Mask is a luxurious remedy for aging skin, which promises to reduce inflammation, boost elasticity, and wave goodbye to wrinkles. It is a spa-worthy treatment to polish away dead skin cells for an instant lifting effect.

Bybi Acid Gold AHA Mask helps to brighten your dull complexion with Bybi's resurfacing and clarifying natural AHA face mask.

Honestly, why haven't we done this sooner? Suddenly the world makes sense again!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!