Mt Buller’s Snow Season Ends This Weekend So Get Road Trip Ready Now

Mt Buller has had an amazing snow season and it’s devastating to know that it all comes to a close on Sunday 8th October. We don’t want it to end!

There is still some time to hit the slopes and there are pretty healthy discounts and specials at the moment too.

For example, lift passes have been slashed to $66 a pop. If you’re still a bit wobbly on your skiis, there are specials on lessons too.

If you need a place to crash you can take advantage of up to 65% off on-mountain accommodation. Oh, and if you’re looking for school holiday fun… kids can stay for FREE!

Make sure you never miss a moment of the 2019 ski season at Mt Buller!

