Mt Buller Is Slinging Their 2020 Season Passes At 2014 Prices

Including the rest of the 2019 season!

3 September 2019

Article heading image for Mt Buller Is Slinging Their 2020 Season Passes At 2014 Prices

This year’s snow season at Mt Buller has been incredible, so if you are already desperate for more time on the slopes, it’s time to open your wallet – early bird 2020 season passes are here! 

Until October 31st, you can snap up unlimited skiing and snowboarding next year at 2014 prices. That’s $799 for adults and $499 for kids.  

If that wasn’t enough, the legends at Mt Buller are throwing in unlimited lift access for the rest of this year!

Make sure you never miss a moment by grabbing your tickets here.

 

