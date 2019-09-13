Mrs Macquaries Road Will Close To Host A Vivid Style Night Of Entertainment

Although we usually see the city dramatically lit up during winter’s VIVID festival, the lights are coming out this spring at Mrs Macquaries Road!

As part of Sydney Rides 2019, last year’s Light the City night is back this September, with Mrs Macquaries Road barricading off to cars and allowing the public to walk, bike ride and dance around, experiencing the variety of installations and entertainment on offer.

This year, the 2.5km loop will feature a rainbow path, tunnel of light, field of beams, the Glitter Ball Arena for dancing and silent disco, a roller racing stage, and of course, plenty of food trucks and music.

Light the City goers are encouraged to deck out their bikes with bling and lights, but rest assured, bike hire is always available for those who are bike-less and feel like riding!

