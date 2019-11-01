Movie Magic Is Back At Movie World With The New WB Studio Showcase

Have you ever wondered what the guitar string engagement ring from A Star Is Born looks like up-close? Have you ever wanted to see Wonder Woman's shield up-close? Or discover just how small Margot Robbie actually is in her Harley Quinn costume!?

Warner Bros. Movie World have officially opened the WB Studio Showcase - bringing movie magic to life!

Featuring signature set-pieces, props and costumes from a host of WB films like The Great Gatsby, A Star is Born, Mad Max, Wonder Woman, Shazam! and Suicide Squad - you can now check it all out for yourself in an Australian first.

“The WB Studio Showcase is a visual and uniquely immersive walkthrough experience for our guests which will bring some of the biggest movies to life in an all new way. There is such a wonderful line-up of films on display and we can’t wait for our guests to step inside the venue and become transported into the cinematic universes of each title." - Bikash Randhawa

There's even a 'Green Room', where guests are superimposed into some iconic Hollywood scenes from the above flicks!

If you love your movie memorabilia, you're gonna love this one at Movie World!

That's all folks!