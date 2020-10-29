Move Over, Ooshies! Woolworths Has Launched A Glass Food Container Promo

This morning on the show, the Hit Network's Tim & Jess spoke about Woolworths latest announcement about their new promotion...FREE glass food containers!

In what can only be described as a slap in the face for us Ooshie lovers out there (you don't HAVE to be a child to enjoy it, ok!), they're really telling us to act our age with this new promo.

So, how does it work? Well from November 11th, for every $20 spent, you’ll earn one glass container!

The 7-piece set includes stackable glass containers that comes in a range of sizes and shapes. But that's not all! They're oven-safe, microwave-safe, dishwasher-safe and can be used for baking, freezing, reheating and storage.

Look, we're pretty excited.

Missed the show? Here's what Tim & Jess had to say about Woolies glass containers:

Want more fun stuff? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network