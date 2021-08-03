Mount Low Man Takes Police Car On Overnight Joyride

A Mount Low man is in custody after he stole a police car in a bold theft overnight at Deeragun.

The 32-year-old went on a joyride, stealing the vehicle at 2:30am on Tuesday morning before officers stopped the vehicle.

Police stated the car was allegedly stolen from the back of Deeragun Police station.

It took police two hours to end the wild chase, the vehicle crashed into the Lavarack Barracks ending the pursuit.

Officers tracked the alleged across Townsville before they deployed a tyre deflation device around Alligator Creek.

It deflated two tyres about 4.05am, but the man continued on his dangerous journey.

The Mount Low man eventually came to a stop after driving into Lavarack Barracks and crashing into another police car at 4.30am.

The brazen driver was taken into custody minutes later.

