Mount Gambier mother accused of telling a "non-truth" after Covid infection

Authorities are determining the exact movements of a Mount Gambier mum after she contracted virus after visiting family in Victoria.

It’s believed she may have travelled from Melbourne and not from another location in the Victorian border bubble as first reported.

An email sent from the Chief Executive of the Casterton Memorial Hospital has claimed that the 40-year-old woman who said her Covid contact from Casterton is a ‘non-truth’ and went on to allege she “used Casterton as an excuse to SA police to get through our bubble zone.”

It's prompted the travel allowances to be slashed and other restrictions to be tightened in the south east.

Residents in the city are now only allowed two visitors to their homes while private gatherings are restricted to 10 people.

Epidemiologist Professor Nancy Baxter says it's possible that this case could have spread significantly throughout the state.

“This person has been symptomatic since the 26th of September, so that’s a long time that that person’s potentially been infectious.”

It’s hoped that this case and another of a truck driver who travelled from Victoria won’t set the state back in shedding restrictions as planned.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens says we're still pushing ahead with our vaccine targets and border opening dates.

“Were still aiming at being able to lift a lot of restrictions in South Australian when we hit that vaccination target, the last thing we want it to head into an extended lockdown leading into that target date so we’re encouraging everyone to do their part and minimise the potential for the spread.”

South Australians are being urged to check exposure sites and get tested if they experience any symtpoms.

