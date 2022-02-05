Motorcycle Rider Dies In Horror Crash On Gold Coast M1

Police and the Forensic Crash Unit are looking into the death of 53-year-old motorcycle rider following a crash on the Gold Coast M1 on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the man was driving his motorcycle south along the M1 at around 3PM on Friday afternoon when the Coomera man lost control and smashed into the siderail.

Emergency services arrived on scene shortly after the incident where they attempted to treat the man, but he passed away at the scene.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The incident occurred between Oxenford and Hope Island just past Exit 57.

Police propped up white sheets around the scene to obstruct the view of drivers travelling toward Brisbane.

The forensic team continued to investigate the scene as police removed the black motorcycle from the motorway.

One of the southbound lanes on the motorway was closed off which caused significant delays for drivers.

Despite one lane remaining open, traffic stretched all the way back to Beenleigh for a significant chunk of the afternoon.

Police shut down the scene at around 6PM.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.