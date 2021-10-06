Motorcycle Rider Critical Following Horror Collision In Cairns CBD

Forensic Crash Investigators are calling on the community’s support as a young man fights for his life, following a motorbike and vehicle collision in Cairns CBD.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Bunda Street and Scott Street around 2:45pm on Tuesday afternoon after reports of a crash between a motorbike and a vehicle.

The 18-year-old female driver of the white Hyundai hatchback was taken to Cairns Hospital in a stable condition, while the 34-year-old male motorcycle rider was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have issued a statement asking for anyone who may have seen the crash to come forward with information or dashcam footage.

Motorists are cautioned to avoid the area, with investigations continuing.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.