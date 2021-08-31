Motorbike Rider Killed After Colliding With Reversing Car in Busselton

A motorcyclist has been killed after a collision with a car in Busselton.

A 40-year-old man was riding his Suzuki motorbike on Monday morning when a reversing Nissan Navara collided with the motorbike.

The 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries are was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan Navara, a man in his 70’s, was not injured in the collision.

WA Police are investigating the incident and are calling on anyone with information or who saw either the Nissan Navara or the Suzuki motorbike before the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

