Mother Of Teen Girl Who Was Violently Assaulted Describes The Distressing Moment She Found Her Daughter Without Her Teeth

Police were called to a report of a fight between a group of teenagers at a Gilles Plains fast food outlet at about 3.45pm on Tuesday afternoon.

This morning, Bec and Cosi spoke to the mother of the 13-year-old girl who has been hospitalised and required surgery after sustaining major facial injuries which resulted in her losing her teeth.

Tune in below to hear the heartbreaking moment the mother found her daughter:

