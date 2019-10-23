Morwell Cricket Club Celebrates 140 Years With An Epic Reunion

Whether you're new to the sport or a cricket veteran, Morwell Cricket Club are inviting all their past and present players to attend a 140 year reunion! 

Close to 2,000 people have played for the club since its beginnings, and the club encourages anyone with any connection to bring their family along for a community celebration.

It's happening Saturday 2nd November from 7:30pm at the Morwell Football Netball Club social rooms (Travers St, Morwell). Entry cost is $20pp. 

Find out more at morwellcc.vic.cricket.com.au/

 

