Morwell Cricket Club Celebrates 140 Years With An Epic Reunion

Whether you're new to the sport or a cricket veteran, Morwell Cricket Club are inviting all their past and present players to attend a 140 year reunion!

Close to 2,000 people have played for the club since its beginnings, and the club encourages anyone with any connection to bring their family along for a community celebration.

It's happening Saturday 2nd November from 7:30pm at the Morwell Football Netball Club social rooms (Travers St, Morwell). Entry cost is $20pp.

Find out more at morwellcc.vic.cricket.com.au/.

