Mortgage Holders Set For Another Massive Increase To Loan Repayments

Australian mortgage holders may have to pay almost a thousand dollars more per month in February 2023 if the national cash rate rises again next week.

The Reserve Bank Australia (RBA) meets on October 4, with it tipped by three of Australia’s big four banks there will be another 50-point rise to the cash rate.

If this is the case, mortgage holders on variable interest rates where their lenders pass on the rate hike could be paying $1,000 more for their repayments then they were in April this year, according to research from RateCity.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

For example, a mortgage holder with a 25-year, $500k home loan who was paying $2,335 at 2.86 per cent could pay $997 more at 6.36 per cent in February 2023.

NAB, Westpac and ANZ have predicted the 50-point rise, while the Commonwealth Bank has stuck to its previous prediction that the RBA will start to slow down its cash rate hikes from October, and hike by just 25 points.

“We maintain our central scenario that the Board will increase the cash rate by 25 basic points at the October Board meeting to 2.6 per cent,” the CBA said.

“From there we have one further 25 basic points rate hike in November which would take the cash rate to 2.85 per cent (our expectation of the terminal rate).”

People can stay up-to-date with rate changes following the RBA meeting by signing up to the RateCity Rate Tracker.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: