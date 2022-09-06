Mortgage Holder Blow As RBA Lifts Rates

Fifth consecutive rise

Article heading image for Mortgage Holder Blow As RBA Lifts Rates

Mortgage holders are facing another blow to the family budget after the Reserve Bank lifted the official cash rate by a further half a per cent.

This is the fifth consecutive rate hike and lifts the cash rate to 2.35 per cent.

Tuesday's increase will add a further $144 to an average $500,000 loan.

More to come.

Hit News Team

6 September 2022

Hit News Team

