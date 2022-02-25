Morrison Promises Non-Military Supplies To Ukraine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday that Australia will send additional help to Ukraine in cooperation with NATO forces in neighbouring countries.

“We have been working with NATO to ensure that we can provide non-lethal military equipment and medical supplies to support the people of Ukraine,” Mr Morrison said.

"That is the most effective way for us to do that."

The prime minister also confirmed that Australia would send financial support to Ukraine via NATO.

"We are a long way from Ukraine and the most effective way is to be doing that is through our NATO partners," Morrison told reporters on Friday.

"If there are ways that Australia can assist those efforts, whether it is in medical packs or other things like this, then we stand ready to do that," he said.

The additional support for Ukraine is expected to be sent through NATO allies in the form of finance, military equipment, and medical supplies.

Prior to this point, Australia has been providing cyber-security training to Ukrainian personnel.

In a global effort to exert pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, Australia has joined Western leaders in pledging far-reaching sanctions, including a decision to cut Russia out of the SWIFT financial network.

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) is used by more than 11,000 financial institutions and plays a key role in moving Russia’s money from its lucrative oil and gas sector.

The conflict looks likely to impact Australians at the bowser with petrol prices expected to reach $2 a litre as pressure mounts on global oil prices.

