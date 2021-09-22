Morrison Offers Victoria ADF Amid Earthquakes And Agitators

Ironic that on the third day of Melbourne’s construction worker's anti-vaccine protests, the state was rocked by a 6.0 magnitude earthquake around 9:15am on Wednesday.

According to Geoscience Australia the epicentre of the quake was in Mansfield, in Gippsland's high country, with tremors reportedly felt as far away as Sydney and Canberra.

Speaking from the US, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked about the Melbourne protests and the two-week shutdown of the construction industry.

The PM responded that "they are important jobs, and they will return," and that "we will get through this protest activity".

“My primary concern is with the earthquake and making sure the response is there for people in need,”

He added that the federal government stands by “to provide whatever assistance is needed, whether from the ADF or others”.

With no reports of injury or worse, what does however require urgent attention is structural damage done to buildings in the city's inner suburbs, including on Chapel Street and South Yarra.

With tools down, and protestors primed for another day of anarchy, it’s a relief to know the state has other resources to call upon when repairs are needed.

It comes after a violent mob of protestors plunged Melbourne and the West Gate Bridge to a standstill on Tuesday, with union leader blaming far-right extremists and agitators for exacerbating the situation.

But on Wednesday the earth rocked the city's rabble rousers, derailing the attention instead toward the somewhat random natural event of an earthquake, stirring people 'to wake up'.

Emergency services meanwhile have warned Victorians to brace for aftershocks with a magnitude of up to 4.8.

“If you are located in Victoria, you are in danger,” the warning read.

“Expect aftershocks, stay away from damaged buildings and other hazards. Avoid driving, except for emergencies.”

Victorians can head to VicEmergency for updates.

