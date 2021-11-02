Morrison Jets Back From COP26 Amid Failure To Lead Australia On Climate

The Prime Minister has dodged the media and jetted back to Australia from his Glasgow trip.

Embroiled in a bitter fallout with the French leader over the axed submarine deal, the PM's predecessor Malcolm Turnbull has sensationally weighed into the war of words.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

Mr Turnbull has backed French President Emmanuel Macron who called Scott Morrison a liar over the cancellation of the $90 billion deal.

Speaking at the COP26 conference overnight, Mr Turnbull lashed out at Mr Morrison.

"Scott has always had a reputation for telling lies,” he told Channel Nine, "I mean this is a shocking, shocking conduct. He can bluster as much as he likes, but he's not fooling anyone".

"He has sacrificed Australian honour, Australian security and Australian sovereignty". - Malcolm Turnbull

Meantime, the PM has met with Prince Charles at the conference overnight, talking up Australia's plan to fight climate change.

It comes after the prince called for Scott Morrison to attend the climate summit in an interview last month, when learning he was yet to RSVP.

Mr Morrison pleasingly told the Prince of Wales that Australia has now committed to net zero with expected targets.

"Now we are committed to net zero by 2050, Australia's done that here at COP26. Doubled our climate finance commitments and we're working very close with our pacific family" - PM Scott Morrison

Speaking on behalf of generations to come, the Queen via a video message urged leaders to rise above "the politics of the moment".

"It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit - written in history books yet to be printed - will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you answered the call of those future generations," the queen said.

Encouraging world leaders to focus on the bigger picture at hand, the Queen chastised those who were at the summit without substance, saying "statesmanship" meant serving the future rather than short-term political rewards.

It comes as Australia refuses to sign up to an historic deal at the conference to cut methane emissions.

More than 100 countries have committed to slash methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

US President Joe Biden says methane is one of the biggest threats to our climate.

"One of the most potent greenhouse gases there is, it amounts to about half, half the warming we are experiencing today". - US President Joe Biden

One of the world’s biggest methane emitters, Australia joins the likes of China, Russia, India and Iran in refusing to sign up to the global pledge.

World leaders have also promised to end deforestation by 2030.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.