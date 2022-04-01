Morrison Confirms Australia Will Send Armoured Vehicles To Ukraine

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Friday that Australia will send some of its Bushmaster armoured vehicles to Ukraine following a request from the nation’s wartime President, in his live address to Parliament.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy while speaking via video link on Thursday, asked outright for Bushrangers urging that those “fighting against evil” must be armed.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits

Mr Morrison said this morning that Australia would meet the request and fly some of the four-wheel-drive armoured vehicles to Ukraine, along with $25 million of military support announced just prior to the address on Thursday.

"We're not just sending our prayers, we are sending our guns, our ammunitions, humanitarian aid, all of this, our body armour," he said.

"We're going to be sending our armoured vehicles, our Bushmasters as well, and we'll be flying them over there on our C-17 [Globemasters]." - PM Morrison

The PM’s announcement follows Defence Minister Peter Dutton's confirmation overnight that Australia had 946 Bushmasters on hand.

"We are doing logistical work on how we would get the Bushmasters there in the numbers they would need," Mr Dutton said.

"Even on one of the huge planes you can probably only put three, maybe four, so we are just seeing what else is available in Europe." - Minister Dutton

The French company Thales’ troop carrier is manufactured locally in western Victoria and is world renowned for protecting soldiers' safety.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.