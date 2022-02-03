Morrison Approves WA's Hard Border As Cases Remain Steady

Western Australia recorded a slight rise in cases with 19 new infections detected on Thursday, up 17 from the previous day.

Of today's new infections, 16 are community cases, linked to known cases, with 15 of those already in self-isolation while infectious.

The three other cases are currently under investigation with contract tracers working to determine potential public exposure sites.

Ten additional cases detected in the past 24-hour reporting period are related to travel.

The total number of active cases in the state to 192, with one person admitted to hospital with Covid.

Currently, 92.5 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated, while over 97 per cent have received their first dose and 40.4 per cent have been triple-vaxxed.

Meantime, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has commended the premier for doing the right thing by pausing opening the state’s border to the rest of the country.

Speaking to 6PR’s Gareth Parker, Morrison said that the Omicron was a different virus and needed to be dealt in an alternative manner.

“As a result, you’ve got to reset and you’ve got to rethink the things you’re doing,” he said.

“Our experience in the east has been different to the west and the west has done incredibly well, and I commend Mark for that.”

In a rare accolade, the PM threw his support behind the premier, saying he had the Commonwealth’s support.

“He has to make that decision based on what he thinks his health system is ready to absorb … at the end of the day, Mark McGowan’s got to make that call and we’ve been supporting him.” - PM Morrison

