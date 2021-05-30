Morrison and Ardern Meet Over Trade, Immigration & Travel

Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern are locked in a high-stake face-to-face for the first time in 15 months.

The ANZUS talks which commenced on Sunday came about as NZ put their support behind Australia in its trade dispute with China, beckoning a time of symbiosis on how to approach Beijing.

Canberra’s trade-war with the economic giant came to fruition after Morrison led calls for a global enquiry into the origins of COVID-19 and Australia barred Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co from its 5G network.

The talks on China will likely to be colourful with differences over approaches to dealing with China, with Australia at loggerheads with Beijing while New Zealand have taken a more cooperative approach.

Mr Morrison described his meeting with Ms Ardern on Sunday as "another opportunity to reinforce our commitment to the security interests of the region."

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern in Queenstown on Sunday night said that Australia and New Zealand would "not always see every issue in the same way...and often differently," she said.

The trans-Tasman discussions include immigration issues and regional security.

