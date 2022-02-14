Morrison Aims To Deport Foreign-Born Criminals Under Proposed Bill

Scott Morrison will begin a push on Tuesday to deport foreign criminals under new legislation from the Federal Government.

The PM is making a last-minute attempt to pass the bill, which will crack down on visa-holders convicted of violence and abuse, booting an apparent 10,000 people out of the country.

The bill was rejected in October last year, however, an revised version is expected to remove the risk of appeal.

The coalition plans to fast-track the legislation, ensuring foreign-born criminals convicted of violent or serious sexual offences face a visa-ban.

Immigration minister Alex Hawke said the crackdown is in the best interests of Australians far and wide.

"An Australian visa is a privilege that should be denied to those who pose a threat to the safety of Australians," Mr Hawke said.

"It should not be easier to deport an international sports star than a convicted criminal.

"That’s why this bill broadens existing discretionary powers to cancel and refuse visas under the ‘character test."

The bill is expected to be introduced to parliament on Wednesday, as a part of the Morrison Government's election flurry.

