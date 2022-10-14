More Vic Towns Told To Evacuate, NSW Rainfall Begins To Subside

The clean-up begins for parts of Victoria and New South Wales which were severely affected by the floods this week, however some communities still have the worst to come.

Victoria

Properties in Wangaratta on Parfitt street are the latest residents to be told to evacuate with major flooding expected on the Oven Rivers where it could reach over 12 metres this morning.

Meanwhile, Shepparton is bracing for its worst flood since 1974, with the Goulburn River – which has already caused floods in Seymour – is expected to reach its threshold on Sunday before peaking on Tuesday.

Evacuation orders remain in place for other towns including Charlton, Rochester, low points of Benalla and Murchison.

In a relief for Maribyrnong and its residents, water has begun subsiding and only 100 homes remain flooded.

Water should continue to recede with lower chance of rainfall across Melbourne on Saturday.

New South Wales

New South Wales residents may breathe a sigh of relief with rain beginning to ease in the upcoming days, but the Bureau of Meteorology has warned flood risk remains.

Central west and southwest inland rivers could cause concern, with Belubula, Gwydir and Macquarie river under renewed flood warning.

