More Than Half Of GP's To Stop Bulk Billing By July

Visiting the doctor is about to become far more costly with at least half of all GPs across Australia set to stop bulk billing by July.

The change is likely to go ahead even if the government raise the Medicare rebate in the upcoming May Budget.

The most recent Bulk Billing rates have plummeted from 89.4 percent to 83.4 percent over a year to September 2022.

This number is expected to plunge significantly over the next few months.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to figures from the Health Department, patients who are not being bulk billed are paying an average of $42 in gap payments to see a GP.

The cull follows a slight increase to the Medicare rebate by 1.6 percent despite inflation rising to more than 7.8 percent.

Royal Australian College of General Practitioners president Dr Nicole Higgins told the National Press Club that doctors are being forced to sacrifice too much.

“We’re being asked to do more and more for less and less. GPs can no longer afford to subsidise patient care,”she said.

A Medicare reform plan was released by Health Minister Mark Butler last week but failed to provide any extra funding for General Practitioners.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.