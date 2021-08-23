More Than 470 People Evacuated From Kabul Airport On 4 Australian Defence Force Flights

Turkish Police help people waiting to be evacuated at Kabul Airport. Source: Getty Images

Over 470 people including Australians, New Zealanders, Afghans and UK Officials departed Kabul Airport overnight, landing in Dubai Monday morning.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne says a second repatriation flight has also landed in Australia.

“A chartered plane transporting 175 evacuees made up of Australians, Australian visa holders and passengers evacuated on behalf of New Zealand arrived this morning in Melbourne. That takes our total number of passengers returned to Australia to two hundred and seventy-one,” she said.

There are reports Taliban fighters are now guarding checkpoints around the airport while conditions deteriorate on the ground. Officials, troops and Afghans are dealing with extreme heat conditions as well as food and water shortages on the ground.

As masses of people try to gain access past the airport gates, the British military confirmed on Saturday, seven people died during a stampede, with eyewitnesses saying the figure is much higher. The fatalities included the 2-year-old daughter of a former interpreter for an American company.

Prime Minister Scott Morrisson has hinted a joint effort is underway to ensure the safe passage of people trying to reach Kabul’s airport.

Mr Morrison says work is underway with partners from the US-led coalition to explore transport options.

“I can’t go into too much detail about this, but [we’re] working with countries and continuing to do that to expand the ways we are being able to process people to get more people into the airport and onto planes," he said.

