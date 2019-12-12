More than 20 flights affected in Cairns by Jetstar strikes.

More than 20 flights to and from Cairns will be affected starting from today as pilots now join strikes across the country.

Jetstar say they've contacted those who are on these flights and will continue to work to try to make disruptions as less as possible.

They say:

-Make sure your contact details are up to date.

-If your flight is cancelled or delayed by more than 3 hours- they'll look after you.

-You can reschedule or cancel or choose a new flight without calling them.

-You can cancel your travel now and receive a refund online.

Flights operated by Jetstar Japan, Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Pacific are not affected by this industrial action.



You can find out more about the reasons behind the workers' industrial action HERE

Here's the flights from their website which will be affected.

JQ952 Sydney to Cairns

Sydney to Cairns JQ957 Cairns to SydneY

JQ953 Cairns to Sydney

Cairns to Sydney JQ954 Sydney to Cairns

Sydney to Cairns JQ966 Gold Coast to Cairns

Gold Coast to Cairns JQ967 Cairns to Gold Coast

Cairns to Gold Coast JQ941 Cairns to Melbourne

Cairns to Melbourne JQ942 Melbourne to Cairns

Cairns to Sydney JQ928 Brisbane to Cairns

JQ929 Cairns to Brisbane

Cairns to Brisbane JQ930 Brisbane to Cairns

Brisbane to Cairns JQ931 Cairns to Brisbane

Cairns to Brisbane JQ944 Melbourne to Cairns

Melbourne to Cairns JQ945 Cairns to Melbourne

JQ942 Melbourne to Cairns

Find out more here.