More Than 19,000 People To Become Eligible For Permanent Residency In Australia

Nearly 20,000 refugees are set to be granted residency in Australia as part of Labour’s election promise.

Around 19,000 refugees holding safe haven enterprise visas will be able to apply for residency.

The permanent resolution of status visa will allow them the same rights as all other permanent residents including access to higher education loans, social security payments and the national disability insurance scheme.

This will also enable residents to sponsor other family to enter Australia and eventually obtain Australian citizenship.

Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said keeping thousands of people “in limbo” under policies enforced by the previous government “made no sense”.

“Without permanent visas, however, they’ve been unable to get a loan to buy a house, build their businesses or pursue further education,” he said.

“It makes no sense – economically or socially – to keep them in limbo.”

While thousands of people will be eligible to apply for residency, these people will only include those who entered Australia before Operation Sovereign Borders began back in 2013 and have or applied for protection visas.

