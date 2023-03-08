More Tertiary Qualifications Recognised In New Australia-India Education Deal

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a new education deal with India as he tours the country for the first time as leader.

Meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Australia-India Education Qualifications Recognition Mechanism is just one item on the agenda expected to be discussed as the two countries strengthen their relationship.

More Indian students who study in Australia will have their degrees recognised back home in India, and "if you're a member of Australia's large Indian diaspora, you'll be able to feel more confident that your Indian qualifications will be recognised in Australia".

Mr Albanese said the education mechanism was “another significant development in our bilateral education relationship”.

"It is the most comprehensive and ambitious arrangement agreed to by India with any country," Albanese said.

The Maitri (translated to ‘friendship’) Scholarships were also announced – helping Indian students study in Australia for up to four years.

It’s also expected Mr Albanese will focus on India’s fast technological growth and increasing digital economy – with the prime minister noting renewable energy would be a focus for the visit.

India has an ambition of reaching 50 per cent renewable energy and 30 per cent electric vehicles by 2030.

Over 20 leaders from business, resources, and education have joined Mr Albanese on the trip, a symbol of the Federal Government’s commitment to further secure its relationship with India.

