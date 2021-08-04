Southern Cross Aged Care is under fire yet again after a new report from one of the residents.

The Australian Nursing and Midwifery Union says a resident at the Rivulet Southern Cross Aged Care facility is concerned staff are overworked and can't give proper care.

More safety concerns at Southern Cross Aged Care

Branch Secretary for the ANMF Emily Shepherd says the issues need to be addressed.

“In relation to the safety issues, they will be forwarded to through to the Aged Care Complaints Commissioner, and certainly we understand that the Commissions of Safety and Quality were on site at the Rivulet site yesterday. So certainly we will be following through with our members in relation to recommendations from that.”

The Branch Secretary said it’s an issue that needs to be fixed from the top of the organisation, and the staff were not at fault.

“That is absolutely nothing to do with the staff not doing their absolute very best at those facilities because they are working incredibly hard, but there just aren’t sufficient numbers of them to be able to meet the care needs in a timely way to see the needs of the residents.”

It follows a resident of the Yaraandoo premises winning his Court battle against Southern Cross Aged Care last month.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.